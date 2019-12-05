1.4 million Takata air bags recalled

(NBC) – Bankrupt air bag maker Takata is recalling about 1.4 million driver’s side inflators in the U.S. because they could explode.

The recall covers certain BMW, Volkswagen, Honda, Toyota and Mitsubishi vehicles made from 1995 to 2000.

Takata officials say the air bags in question may not inflate properly to protect people in a crash.

Takata says that it made about 4.5 million of the inflators worldwide but only a portion are still in use because the vehicles are so old.

German automaker BMW has already issued recalls, telling owners of some of its older 3 Series cars not to dive them because of the potentially dangerous air bag inflators.

The inflators were made before March 15, 1999 and were not sealed properly, according to BMW documents posted by NHTSA.

