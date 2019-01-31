'Puzzling circumstances' surround student's death

(KWWL) The father of a first-year University of Iowa student says he's puzzled by the discovery of his son's body outside in subzero temperatures early Wednesday morning.

Iowa police found 18-year-old Gerald Belz, of Cedar Rapids, lying unresponsive behind a building on campus.

He was taken a hospital nearby, where he later died.

Belz's father, Michael Belz, said doctors at the emergency room told him alcohol was not in his son's system, and that the moments leading up to his death are puzzling.

"I know some things that I'm not making public right now that really don't make sense to me or the rest of his family concerning the circumstances of his passing," said Belz. "There are still questions that need to be answered and those answers will be coming in due time."