'Don't kiss or snuggle' them: Salmonella outbreak linked to pet hedgehogs
SAN FRANCISCO (WFLA) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning for some animal lovers: don't kiss your pet hedgehogs.
“CDC and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella ... infections linked to contact with pet hedgehogs,” a notice on the agency's website reads. “Don’t kiss or snuggle hedgehogs because this can spread salmonella germs to your face and mouth and make you sick."
Health officials said 11 people reported feeling sick nationwide. One person was hospitalized, but no deaths were reported. The cases were reported in Missouri, Minnesota, Texas, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska and Wyoming.
"Epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicate that contact with pet hedgehogs is the likely source of this outbreak," the notice states.
The CDC said a strain of Salmonella was found in samples collected from hedgehogs in two ill patients' homes.
Animals can be infected with salmonella by eating contaminated food. The bacteria can live naturally in their intestinal tracts. An infection can also occur before birth.
Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths in the United States each year, the CDC estimates.
Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramping and can occur within 12 and 72 hours of consuming the infected item.
The CDC is advising owners to wash their hands after touching a hedgehog and to keep the pet away from the kitchen.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- Oops: Accused pill thief steals laxatives instead of opiods
- Dangerous wind chills means potential cold weather injuries
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Dangerous wind chills means potential cold weather injuries
"The concern is that you get so cold that it starts to effect how your body functions normally," said Dr. Marlea Miano, an emergency room physician with Miami Valley Hospital. "It can really slow down your processes and make you ill."Read More »
-
Police: 5 officers hit in Houston shooting
In a tweet, Houston police say the officers were "struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect" Monday afternoon in a neighborhood in southeast Houston.Read More »
-
Fire crews prepped for polar vortex
Monday's fire was ignited from a fire in the fireplace that had not been inspected in years.Read More »
-
Centerville youth football invests in safer helmets
The Riddell SpeedFlex helmets are designed to reduce impacts to the head.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Suspects shoot man after trying to break into home
Dispatch says it happened at a residence in the 5000 block of Tyron Avenue around 5:08 p.m.Read More »