'Build that wall' cookie falls flat

(KING) The owner of an Edmonds, Washington bakery is apologizing following social media uproar over politically-charged Valentine's Day cookies.

Ken Bellingham, owner of Edmonds bakery, says he's responsible for the cookie in question: a pink heart frosted with "Build that Wall."

The cookie was in his display case Thursday. He said he only made one of the design.

He says he's been making the style of Valentine's cookies, some more suggestive than others, for years.

"Some are a little risque, some are nice," he said. "I'm back there trying to think of what to write on a cookie. I try to be funny."

The "Build that Wall" cookie is getting more attention online.

The issue began when Ana Carrera visited the store Thursday, took a picture of the cookie, and shared it on Facebook."It's hard to see words like that," she said.



Hard, she said, because it felt personal. Her parent fled Mexico for the U.S. in the 80s, fearing the drug cartels.