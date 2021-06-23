U.S. not expected to hit President Biden’s July 4th 70% vaccine goal, medical experts weigh in

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Joe Biden’s original goal of vaccinating 70% of adult Americans with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4th isn’t looking promising. “70% is an aggressive goal…I don’t think we’re gonna hit that on July 4th but that’s ok,” said Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen.

The CDC reports that The United States has only vaccinated 65.5% of American adults with at least one dose, while the Ohio Department of Health reports just over 47% of all people have received their vaccine. Premier Health Program Director Ronice Powell and her team are working with other local groups to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“Not everyone is comfortable with going to different locations like a hospital or clinics. Bringing it to the community and letting them know they have access, we’re here to answer any questions they may have,” said Powell.

On Wednesday, a Health Fair and vaccine event was held in Desotto Bass Apartments in Dayton, which featured entertainment, food, and health education. The goal was targeting people who haven’t been vaccinated yet on Medicaid. “They’ll receive a 50 dollar Wal Mart or Visa gift card. For the residents of Desotto Bass they’ll receive 25 dollar home food grocery gift card,” said Powell.

(pictured above) The Health Fair event which featured entertainment, food, and vaccinations at Desoto Bass Apartments in Dayton.

Even for people who’ve already had COVID-19 and are waiting to get the vaccine, Dr. Allen says they should still think about getting vaccinated to help protect them from the new and dangerous Coronavirus Delta Variant. “We’re seeing a lot of folks who had covid previously…they’re getting this new variant and having bad outcomes,” said Dr. Allen.

Powell says another health fair event is also planned for Saturday, June 26th on Brooklyn Avenue in Dayton.