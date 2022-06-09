DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials have announced another act has been added to the 2022 Dayton Air Show.

Show officials said in a release that a U.S. Air Force F-15 two-ship flyby will be at the Dayton Air Show on July 30 and 31 at the Dayton International Airport.

The F-15C Eagle is described as a “all-weather, extremely maneuverable tactical fighter designed for both ground support and air-to-air combat to achieve air superiority.” Officials said the team flying is based in New Orleans. The act will bring the return of former U.S. Air Force Thunderbird Lt. Col. Josh “Tater” Boudreaux, who flew in the 2015 air show.

“We’re excited to add yet another phenomenal act to our 2022 lineup,” said Scott Buchanan, chairman of the

United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees. “We’re lucky to have not just one, not just two, but THREE fighter teams this year. It’s going to be an adrenaline-filled weekend!”

The team will join other previously announced acts including: U.S. Navy Blue Angels, aerobatic flyer Kevin Coleman, TORA! TORA! TORA!, the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team and the U.S. Army Golden Knights.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.daytonairshow.com.