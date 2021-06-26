Typical summer weekend…high humidity and very low chances of rain

Typical summer weather this weekend with high humidity and a slim chance of a shower or storm mainly in the northwestern Miami Valley. It may feel much warmer this afternoon with heat indices around 90 to 95 degrees.

TODAY: Very warm & humid with gusty winds. Shower or storm north? High 88

TONIGHT: Continued sticky, breezy & warm. Low 72

SUNDAY: A little warmer, continued breezy & humid. Isolated shower or storm. High 90

The high humidity persists next week with an increase in chances of showers and storms. Temperatures in the 80s to the low 90s.