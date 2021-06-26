Typical summer weekend…high humidity and very low chances of rain

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Typical summer weather this weekend with high humidity and a slim chance of a shower or storm mainly in the northwestern Miami Valley. It may feel much warmer this afternoon with heat indices around 90 to 95 degrees.

TODAY: Very warm & humid with gusty winds. Shower or storm north? High 88

TONIGHT: Continued sticky, breezy & warm. Low 72

SUNDAY: A little warmer, continued breezy & humid. Isolated shower or storm. High 90

The high humidity persists next week with an increase in chances of showers and storms. Temperatures in the 80s to the low 90s.

Storm Team 2 Live Doppler Radar

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Storm Team 2 Forecast

Local mom talks about going viral on TikTok for video about bringing her son to a job interview.

Reaction to extra unemployment benefits ending in Ohio

Dead monkey found in car in Sevierville

NIL Update

Will blood evidence being tossed impact Abby Michaels' case?

More News