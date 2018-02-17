Tyler Reddick needs 5 overtimes to win at Daytona

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Tyler Reddick_297863

Tyler Reddick celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) Tyler Reddick took Dale Earnhardt Jr. to victory lane in a nail-biting opener to NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series.

Reddick won Saturday at Daytona International Speedway in his debut race for JR Motorsports, the team in part owned by Earnhardt Jr. In his first season in retirement from full-time racing, Earnhardt’s presence is still strong through his race team.

JR Motorsports has won five of the last nine Xfinity Series races at Daytona.

This one took five overtimes and a photo finish to decide.

Reddick nabbed teammate Elliott Sadler at the finish line.

Ryan Reed was third, and Kaz Grala fourth, in Fords, and Daniel Suarez was the highest finishing Toyota driver in eighth.

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from 2 Sports

More Ohio State University
More University of Dayton
More Wright State University
More Dayton Dragons
More Operation Football

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS