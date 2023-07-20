(WJW)- The $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot may have been won by a single ticket in California after Wednesday night’s drawing, but players in Ohio didn’t come out empty-handed.

According to Ohio Lottery officials, Ohio had two big winners.

Grocerylan in Xenia sold an auto-pick ticket worth $1 million, and Lyndhurst Beverage sold a ticket worth $100,000, announced lottery officials in a post to Facebook.

Lottery officials say there are nine ways to win and nationwide the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night resulted in more than 4.8 million winning tickets, with players winning lower-tier cash prizes worth a combined $85.1 million.

Check your ticket! The winning numbers in the Wednesday, July 19 drawing: White balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.