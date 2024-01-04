GETTYSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-vehicle crash with injury was reported early Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and Old U.S. Route 36 in Gettysburg.

Darke County Deputies and Gettysburg Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene at around 12:16 a.m., according to the Darke County Sherriff’s Office.

An initial investigation of the scene suggests that the driver of a 1994 Buick Regal was traveling West on U.S. 36 when he slowed down to let deer pass by near the roadway.

The driver of a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500, also traveling West at the time, wasn’t far enough away from the ’94 Buick Regal as it struck the rear of the vehicle.

Both drivers and one passenger inside the Buick Regal were treated for injuries and released at the scene.