COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police.

A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, following a football game between Eastmoor Academy and Harvest Preparatory School.

Authorities said no one was detained, but two individuals were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital: One for an asthma attack and another who passed out.

