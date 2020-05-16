Two people injured after shooting at a gas station in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are injured after a shooting in Harrison Township.
Deputies responded to the Valero gas station in the 2800 block of Philadelphia Drive. The Dayton Police Department says the call came in just before 1:30 Saturday morning after the suspect tried to seal the victim’s car.
A fight broke out and two people were shot. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The suspect drove away from the scene.
