MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Two people are in custody after they attempted to flee from their residence as agents were on their way to execute a search warrant in Pomeroy, Ohio.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Meigs County Sheriff Office officials said the Major Crimes Task Force was on their way to conduct a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of Condor Street in Pomeroy when they received information that the suspects had left the residence on a motorcycle.

Pomeroy Police Department officers said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the same motorcycle on Main Street in Pomeroy. According to officers, the driver pulled over to let the back passenger off of the motorcycle before taking off at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued the suspect who then crashed the motorcycle at the intersection of Butternut Avenue and Main Street in Pomeroy.

One suspect had around 200 grams of methamphetamine, a large quantity of heroin and a firearm in his possession. He has multiple warrants in Meigs County.

The passenger of the motorcycle was taken into custody after fleeing the area on foot when the other suspect dropped her off. She has arrest warrants out of Ohio and Indiana.

Taskforce agents were then able to execute the search warrant at the suspects’ residence located in the 300 block of Condor Street. During their search, agents found crystal methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and prescription drugs as well as drug paraphernalia such as digital scales, baggies and syringes. Cash and an additional firearm were also found at the residence.

There is no official word on charges against either suspect at this time.