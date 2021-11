DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash on U.S. 35 near James H McGee Blvd.

According to Regional Dispatch, the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021. The crash only involved one car, but two people were trapped and had to be extracted. They were both taken to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.