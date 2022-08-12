**For a previous lottery story, watch above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs – $1 million annuity prizes – according to the Ohio Lottery.

Charles Linden of Lorain snagged the second-tier prize in the $30 Max the Money scratch-off that he purchased at Lorain Convenient Food Mart at 2221 42nd Street, beating odds of 1 in 468,085 to win.

Linden chose the cash option for $500,000 before taxes.

Less than a half-hour down the road, Christine Emery of Medina carried off the $1-million top prize in the $10 Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off and beat the odds of 1 in 100,000 after purchasing her winning ticket at Grafton Crewsthru at 795 Main Street in Grafton.

Emery chose the $500,000 cash option and will receive approximately $360,000 after federal and state tax withholdings.

The Ohio Lottery says it’s contributed more than $29 billion to education since 1974. Click here to find out more.