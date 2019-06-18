Two Ohio children’s hospitals named among best in nation

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – Residents who live in Ohio and may have a sick child won’t have to travel far to receive the some of the best care in the country.

According to a report by the U.S. News and World Report, the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus rank in the Top 10 of the publication’s “Best Children’s Hospitals.”

Cincinnati ranked third in the rankings and Columbus ranked seventh.

Boston Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia took the top two spots in the rankings.

Each hospital is ranked in 10 specialties to determine the rankings: pediatric cancer, pediatric cardiology & heart surgery, pediatric diabetes and endocrinology, pediatric gastroenterology & GI surgery, neonatology, pediatric nephrology, pediatric neurology & neurosurgery, pediatric orthopedics, pediatric pulmonology & lung surgery, and pediatric urology.

Locally, Dayton Children’s Hospital was ranked in the pediatric pulmonology category, coming in at No. 39.

“It’s a blessing that we don’t have to drive an hour. Even an hour would be stressful with an infant that has cystic fibrosis in an emergency situation. Dayton Children’s is maybe 20 minutes from home, so to have a center that can care for a child with cystic fibrosis so close to home is a blessing. I honestly don’t know what we would do,” says mother Holly Williams.

