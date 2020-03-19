2 killed in crashes in Miami County, victims identified

(Mike Ullery/Miami Valley Today) The scene from a fatal crash on W. Fenner Road in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio — Two separate crashes left two dead in Miami County Wednesday. Both victims have now been identified.

This comes to us from our partners at Miami Valley Today.

The first crash happened in the 4200 block of Ross Road and Wildcat Road in Bethel Twp.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office tells Miami Valley Today Mathew Martin, 37, of Tipp City was traveling east on Ross Road around 12:30 p.m. when he veered off, hit a telephone pole and several trees before his vehicle rolled on its top.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Martin was not wearing his seat belt.

The second crash happened on West Fenner Road around 4:30 p.m. Elora Taylor, 32, of Ludlow Falls was the victim in that crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says Taylor lost control of her vehicle before rolling and knocking down a utility pole. A preliminary investigation finds excessive speed and possible distracted driving may have caused the crash.