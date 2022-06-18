CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people have been hospitalized following a motorcycle accident Saturday morning.

On June 18 at 1:51 a.m., troopers responded to the report of an injury crash involving a motorcycle on Mahar Road in Clark County.

The preliminary investigation shows that Daniel Wilder, a 28-year-old man, stopped to help a disabled motorist on Mahar Road. Daniel Wilder was outside of his vehicle, stranding in the roadway, when he was struck by a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, Lee Bair, a 33-year-old man, was thrown from his motorcycle.

Lee Bair was transported by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital. Daniel Wilder was transported to Kettering Health in Springfield and then by Care Flight to Kettering Health Main Campus. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Moorefield Twp Fire Department assisted with the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.