DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three military aircraft will be doing flybys during the 2022 Dayton Air Show show in July.

Officials announced the addition of two helicopters — U.S. Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion and U.S. Army AH-64 Apache — along with the U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry (AWACS) aircraft.

The two helicopters will conduct flybys on both days of the show, July 30 and July 31, and the AWACS will do a flyby on Sunday only. The 2022 show will be held at the Dayton International Airport.

According to a release, the U.S. Marine Corps CH-53 Super Stallion is a heavy-lift helicopter, designed for transporting up to 55 troops or externally slung loads of 36,000 pounds. The USA AH-64 Apache has a vertical climb of 1,775 feet per minute and has been extensively used in night operations, and the USAF AWACS is an airborne warning, command and control system, that can fly roughly eight hours without refueling.

“The addition of these three aircraft in an already spectacular lineup is great news for this year’s show,” said

Scott Buchanan, chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees. “Two of these three aircraft are going to be replaced in the coming years so we’re excited that spectators get to see them before they’re phased out.”

Here are a list of the performers and acts confirmed for the 2022 show:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

U.S. Army Golden Knights

F-16 Viper Demonstration Team

TORA! TORA! TORA!

Kevin Coleman

Vampire Airshows

Kent Pietsch Airshows

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.daytonairshow.com.