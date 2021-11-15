DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Dayton Metro Library locations will temporarily reduce their hours as they prepare to merge to the new West branch. Beginning Monday, November 22, the Madden Hills and Westwood branch locations will have the following hours:

Madden Hills Westwood

Sunday: Closed Sunday: Closed

Monday: 9:30 am – 8:30 pm Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 9:30 am – 8:30 pm Tuesday: 9:30 am – 6 pm

Wednesday: 9:30 am – 6 pm Wednesday: 9:30 am – 6 pm

Thursday: 9:30 am – 8:30 pm Thursday: Closed

Friday: 9:30 am – 6 pm Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed Saturday: 9:30 am – 6 pm

The new West branch is located at 300 Abbey Ave. in a historic part of Dayton that was home to poet Paul Laurence Dunbar and aviation brothers Orville and Wilbur Wright.

Winnie Johnson, manager for Madden Hills and Westwood said, “The opening of the new West branch will bridge two communities into one with a wealth of history unifying us under one roof and opening new opportunities for everyone.”

The Dayton Metro Library will also host A Novel Night – a fund-raising event planned by the Dayton Metro Library Foundation. Proceeds will support a Percussion Play Installation by Learn to Earn Dayton for use by the community.

A Novel Night will be held Friday, November 19, from 7-10 p.m. and is for guests over age 21. Tickets are $75 per person. Attendees can expect food and drinks, poetry, live music, a silent auction, interactive art activities, and more surprises around every corner of the new branch. For more information about A Novel Night or to purchase tickets, click here.