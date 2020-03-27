‘Two Days in May’ canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — This years Two Days in May Conference on Victim Assistance, previously scheduled for May 21 and 22 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

Two Days in May is an annual training event where victims’ advocates from around the state receive updates about best practices, trends and developments in the field; network with colleagues who also care about victims; and honor those who are doing exceptional work. More than 1,200 people attended the conference in 2019.

Training alternatives will be announced at a later date.