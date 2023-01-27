YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two juveniles have been arrested after Youngstown Police say they were throwing rocks at cars from an I-680 overpass for the past two days.

Police said that this was at the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers discovered a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old trying to hide in Mill Creek Park. They were called around 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Police caught the two juveniles on foot. This was the second consecutive night that rocks were thrown from the overpass. Five cars were struck by rocks during the incident on Wednesday.

Reports said that the juveniles were taken to JJC for felony charges of Vehicular Vandalism.

Youngstown Police is asking if any vehicle was damaged and a police report wasn’t filed to contact them 330-747-7911.