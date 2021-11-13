DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Friday, November 12, Congressman Mike Turner presented the Dayton chapter of the NAACP with the flag he received at the 2020 presidential inauguration.

Dr. Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton NAACP was supposed to attend the inauguration in Washington D.C. with Turner, however, he was unable to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We would have loved to have been there in person, unfortunately, due to the disease it did not happen,” Dr. Foward said, “but hopefully moving forward we will see more African Americans that are elected to higher office such as the president of the United States and the vice president of the United States, that it won’t be a first”

In honor of the historic nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris, Turner presented Foward with a plaque that displayed the flag along with a picture of what the flag looked like when it was on the National Mall.

The presentation was held at the Dayton NAACP office on Salem Avenue.