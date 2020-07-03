Turkish fireworks factory blast kills 2, injures 73

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say an explosion has occurred at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey, killing two people and injuring at least 73 others.
There were an estimated 150 workers at the factory at the time of the explosion on Friday. Firefighters and ambulances were sent to the factory outside the town of Hendek, in Sakarya province; the factory is away from residential areas.
Television video showed a large, mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke rising from the factory.
