DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After a stretch of some very nice days, changes are headed to the Miami Valley starting with a little rain and followed by much cooler temperatures.

An area of low pressure, now over Wisconsin, will drag a cold front across our area Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight and a few showers will develop before daybreak, especially across the northern and western counties of the Miami Valley. The rest of the area will see scattered light rain showers the remainder of the morning into at least part of the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible as the front passes through mid to late afternoon.

Temperatures will run nearly 10 degrees below average on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers, mainly north and west of Dayton, before dawn. Low 64

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with showers likely. An isolated thunderstorm possible. High 71

TUESDAY NIGHT: A lingering evening shower possible. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy. Low 53

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of isolated shower over the far northern Miami Valley. Continued unseasonably cool. High 71

Thursday will still run several degrees below average, but temperatures on Friday into the weekend will warm back into the mid 70s to around 80 degrees. Our next chance of rain may come Sunday night into Monday.