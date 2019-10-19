Trunk-or-treat held in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A special “trunk or treat” event was held in Trotwood Saturday. The event was put on by the nonprofit group Thirteen Thirteen, which is dedicated to helping underserved and financially challenged families in the area.

The event included a classic car show, bake sale, crafts, and games. There were also door prizes and free food. In addition, organizers asked for toy donations for the winter holidays.

Benita Postell is the Director of Thirteen Thirteen. She says, “A lot of the people in Trotwood have had a hard year. So we thought we bring people out and just have fun, play games, get treats. We sent out flyers and letters and emails and they all just came out with plenty of candy.”

The event was put on in conjunction with a holiday fire safety event.

