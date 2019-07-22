Trump tells ‘the squad’ to ‘apologize to America’

(NBC News) President Donald Trump continued his attacks against four Democratic congresswomen of color on Twitter Sunday, calling them “weak” and “insecure” minutes after blasting a Washington Post story on the fallout over his initial comments about the members a week earlier.

“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!”

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Trump’s own top aides did not think he fully understood what he had done in posting racist rhetoric about the four congresswomen, nicknamed “The Squad,” on Twitter last weekend.

Trump said the Post report contained “phony sources who do not exist” and “is Fake News.”

The president’s Twitter tirade began last Sunday when he said the four progressive lawmakers should “go back to the broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” All four women are U.S. Citizens and, all but one, were born in the United States.

