Trump supporters parade around Dayton

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car parade in support of President Trump traveled around the Miami Valley Sunday. 

Hundreds of cars, trucks, motorcycles, and RVs gathered in Kettering before doing a loop around Dayton. 

The parade started at around 11 a.m. Sunday morning and went from 75 south to 675 north then to 70 west to make a full circle. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS