Trump supporters parade around Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A car parade in support of President Trump traveled around the Miami Valley Sunday.
Hundreds of cars, trucks, motorcycles, and RVs gathered in Kettering before doing a loop around Dayton.
The parade started at around 11 a.m. Sunday morning and went from 75 south to 675 north then to 70 west to make a full circle.
