Live Now
Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate
Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

Live coverage: Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate

Trump Impeachment

by: WFLA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Committee on Rules is meeting Tuesday to set the guidelines for this week’s historic House vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The entire House of Representatives is on track to vote this week on the articles of impeachment against the president. The Judiciary Committee voted on Friday to pass two articles for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The House is expected to start debating Wednesday after the Rules Committee sets the parameters. A full House vote is expected before the holiday recess.

If the charges are approved by the full House, the impeachment will go to a trial in the Senate.

Tap here for full coverage of the Impeachment Hearings here

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS