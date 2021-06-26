Live: Crowds gather for Trump rally in Northeast Ohio tonight

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — Former President Donald Trump will hold his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds this evening.

The rally, sponsored by the Save America movement, begins at 7 p.m.

Crowds gather for Trump rally in Northeast Ohio at 7 p.m.

Crowds gather for Trump rally in Northeast Ohio at 7 p.m.

Crowds gather for Trump rally in Northeast Ohio at 7 p.m.

The former president will campaign on behalf of his White House advisor, Max Miller, who is challenging incumbent Rep. Anthony Gonzalez in the 2022 16th Congressional District GOP primary.

Gonzalez was one of the few House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Former U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, who is running for governor against Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, said he will be in attendance, as well as Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, who is running for U.S. Senate.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT SATURDAY’S RALLY:

Doors for the rally open at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the rally set to begin at 7 p.m.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, parking is prohibited on Magyar Street, which is used as an emergency evacuation route for events at the fairgrounds and for emergency vehicles in case of any emergencies.

The reservoir for the Village of Wellington, the parking lot and the lands around the reservoir are closed to all pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Car and foot traffic are also prohibited on the fairgrounds perimeter road from Magyar Street. Residents who wish to walk to the event will have to use Fairgrounds Road.

ODOT signage will guide people to the event on all State Routes around the village. The only entrance into the event for vehicles is on Pitts Road.

Tickets are required to attend. Individuals may only register for up to two (2) tickets for the event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.