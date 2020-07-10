Truck driver in deadly I-70 crash had multiple previous convictions

This is the mugshot of Corey Withrow, the 31-year-old truck driver from Camden, who was arrested on four counts of reckless homicide after a crash on I-70 in Wayne County, Ind., that left four children dead and one man in critical condition on July 9, 2020. Contributed Photo/Wayne County Ind. Jail.

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – The semi driver who was arrested following a multi-fatal crash in Wayne County, Ind., on Thursday had multiple convictions over the last decade in Preble County and Franklin.

Corey Withrow, 31 from Camden, is facing charges of four counts of reckless homicide; four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. He was charged after a crash on eastbound I-70 late on Thursday that killed four children and left a man, Aaron Bruce of Kansas City, in critical condition at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis after suffering burns.

According to Preble County Court records, Withrow was convicted of heroin possession in 2016 along with burglary, breaking and entering and aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced to community control for each conviction.

Affording to Franklin Municipal Court records, he was convicted of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and carrying drug paraphernalia in 2015. He was fined $275 on the reckless operating charge and $50 for the drug paraphernalia charge.

Withrow was driving for Barnets Inc., a trucking company based out of Camden. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, The company has maintained a satisfactory safety rating since 2008 (the highest rating the FMCSA gives).

Its out-of-service rate for drivers is 12.1 percent, over double the national average of 5.5 percent. This means drivers were taken out-of-service, or not allowed to drive, until violations found during inspections were fixed, allowing the driver to return to service.

The out-of-service rate can be affected by drivers not having their proper manuals and logs on them in the truck, not having a record of duty status or traffic violations like speeding.

According to Sgt. John Bowling of the Indiana State Police, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is doing a criminal investigation of Withrow and the Indiana State Police are investigating the accident.