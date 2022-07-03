DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman has died following a motorcycle crash in Darke County late Saturday night.

Crews responded to the crash on the 6500 block of US Route 36 east of Covington around 11:50 p.m. William Moore, 31, of Fletcher, reportedly was driving west on US 36 when he and his passenger, Mackenzie Smith, 23, of Troy, traveled off the roadway into a ditch.

When the two traveled into the ditch, they hit a concrete culvert and were thrown from the motorcycle, according to a press release.

Smith succmbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Moore was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, where he is listed in stabled condition.

Both riders were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

