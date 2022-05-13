TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Troy woman has been sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison, up to a maximum of six years, for an arson that occurred on March 15.

Shannon M. Melke, 43, was sentenced this week in Miami County Common Pleas Court for second-degree felony aggravated arson, and she will serve at least four years in the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

In addition, Melke will have to register as an arson offender, which is a lifetime registration.

According to previous court records, Melke was charged in connection with a fire that took place on the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

Troy firefighters and police responded to a report of smoke coming out of an air conditioning unit at a residence. According to Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall’s entry regarding Melke’s sentencing, Melke intentially set fire to the victim’s apartment, who is 72 years old and related to Melke. The victim was displaced from housing for a month following the fire.

Melke allegedly produced a butane torch hidden on her person and had deadlocked the door when she left, setting fire to a mattress. Melke was allegedly retrieving money from the victim.

Once she is released from prison, Melke will have to undergo at least 18 months of post release control.