Troy teen killed in Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)- Darke County Deputies are investigating after a 16-year-old died in a single vehicle accident Sunday morning.

Darke County Deputies, along with Arcanum Rescue and the Laura Fire Department, responded to a single-vehicle accident on State Route 571 near Red River-West Grove Road.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 4 a.m. A preliminary investigation said a red 2002 Volkswagen driven by a 16-year-old from Troy was traveling eastbound on state Route 571. At a curve, the juvenile crossed the center line before going off the left side of the road. The car rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its side. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Darke County Coroner’s Investigator were called to the scene for further investigation. The accident remains under investigation.

2 NEWS will update this story as we learn more.