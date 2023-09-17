DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy Schools gave more explanation in a statement released Saturday evening.

The Troy City School District released a statement on Sept. 16 regarding the accidental activation of the active shooter alarm twice on Friday, Sept. 15. The statement explains the incident in more detail and what the district plans to do now.

More detail about the alarm itself is shared, explaining how each teacher has access to the alarm on their computers.

“There are a series of keystrokes that must be entered on the classroom keyboard. The goal is to make it easy enough for a teacher to do under duress, but difficult enough so it doesn’t happen accidentally like it did twice Friday,” the statement read.

More conversations are needed to figure out how exactly this happened.

“We will need to talk with the people in the room at the time, as well as our technology department, to find out how and why this happened at all, let alone twice.”

Following the event, the district plans to focus on mental health. Counselors will be available on Monday for staff and students.

“Our first priority Friday was addressing the physical, mental and emotional well-being of our students and staff,” the statement said. “We will continue to do that Monday and for as long as it takes thereafter.”