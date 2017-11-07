Troy school levy voted down

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Troy School officials are weighing their options after voters shot down a levy to build a new school.

Nearly 60 percent of voters chose to vote no on the levy.

Superintendent Eric Herman says the school system wanted to build a new school to replace seven older buildings. The new school would’ve been able to house nearly 2,000 students.

He says one of the buildings is more than 100 years old.

Herman says some of the buildings have continual plumbing and electric problems.

Douglas Trostle/President, Troy City School Board of Education:

“Bottom line is we still have school tomorrow and we still still got some very old elementary buildings that we’re going to have to address in the near future,” Troy City School Board of Education President Douglast Trostle said. “We’re going to have to continue to have the conversation with the community and try to determine what it is that they’re concerned with.”

“What was their opposition to what we prepared and try to find an alternative plan that will be acceptable to the people.”

Several voters spoke to 2 NEWS, saying they didn’t believe the levy was necessary.

Debra Kidder/Miami County Voter:

“I’m opposed to it,” Debra Kidder, who voted against the levy, said. “I don’t think they need new schools, they just got schools new schools not too long ago.”

“There’s only one school that’s bad in this whole town.”

Troy City School officials say they had reached a potential purchase agreement for a property located off S.R. 55 and Nashville Road. That agreement was contingent upon the levy passing.

School officials say they’re not sure if they’ll try the the issue again in a future election.