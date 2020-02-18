Troy High School locked down after anonymous text, no threat found

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Troy City Schools posted on its Facebook page Tuesday about an anonymous bomb threat that caused the high school to be locked down for a short time.
In the posts, Troy Schools said a Troy High School student received an anonymous text message claiming there was a bomb in the high school. The student reported the text message to the school resource officer and the school was placed on lockdown.
A second post made approximately 40 minutes later said the school followed its established safety plan Troy Police searched the building. Police and Troy City Schools employees determined the threat was not credible and students were not in any danger.
Classes have resumed as normal and the Troy Police Department is conducting an investigation to determine the source of the anonymous text message.
