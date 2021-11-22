TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — This week a Designated Refreshment Area (DORA) will go into effect for areas in downtown Troy. With mixed emotions about the outcome, businesses are preparing for Thursday’s launch.

Michael Scheiv, manager K’s Hamburger Shop said, “I don’t think it’s going to impact downtown in an overwhelming way.”

Staff at restaurants like Agave & Rye said they’re expecting the new rules to boost business.

“We have a new machine in. We’re expecting Saturday to be huge, and we have already ordered all of the extra limes because we make everything fresh with fresh-squeezed juice,” said Courtney Thorpe, dining room manager at Agave & Rye.

With DORA, customers can enjoy drinks outdoors from participating establishments and may also take drinks into shops displaying a green “DORA welcome” sign within the area’s boundaries and designated hours.

“Which is really exciting so not only can you come downtown and go Black Friday shopping, you can enjoy a DORA drink,” said Amanda Gibson, owner of Be You Boutique.

Mike Porter, owner of Troy Family Bike Shop said, “where young people tend to gather and have a good time that brings the energy to an area and that’s what’s happening here. You have a younger dynamic that brings energy, and you have older people who come to town and say hey this is interesting I like it, I feel better.”

The DORA will operate Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m.