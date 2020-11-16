Troy business owners, customers react to Ohio’s new mask mandate

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s new mask mandate for retailers goes into effect on Monday. Governor Mike DeWine announced last week that businesses can now face punishment if employees or customers do not comply.

“We’ve had signs posted since the beginning when we reopened after the shutdown but we have reworded them to be much more clear and direct,” said Patty Lynch, a manager at Pachamama Market.

The new order restates that everyone 10 or older must wear a facial covering when in a retail store and includes the following provisions:

All retailers must post and enforce a sign indicating that masks are required at all entrances. Employees are not required to put themselves in jeopardy or risk harm when enforcing this order.

All retailers must post at all entrances a maximum capacity limit to ensure a minimum of six-feet physical distance can be maintained throughout the location.

All retailers should mark six-feet separation spots in all check-out lines.

All retailers should arrange all store aisles to be directionally one-way, if required to achieve appropriate social distancing.

All retailers should place hand sanitizer stations at high-contact locations.

All retailers must require employees to stay home if symptomatic.

All retailers must disinfect high-touch areas after each use (e.g. carts, baskets, and other equipment).

Mark McGraw, co-owner of Artistic Earth Pottery said, “For all of our kids to be back in school, and for the business to stay open, and for people to come out and feel safe you have to wear a mask. We haven’t let anybody into our studio or personal space without a mask in 6-7 months now.”

Inspectors in Miami County said many stores in Troy are compliant, but the number of complaints about businesses that are not enforcing the mandate has increased over the past week.

“Whether those complaints are facial coverings, social distancing, or anything like that, I’ll receive those complaints and then I’ll go address those complaints with the business,” said Jason Dreier a registered sanitarian for Miami County Public Health.

Customers who shopped at Public Square were met with new signs requiring facial covering posted at local businesses.

“I hope it’ll make a huge difference, but it shouldn’t have had been on businesses in the first place. It should’ve been on the people. We want to have nice things. This is why we can’t have nice thing because people will not police themselves an wear the masks,” said Mellissa Clancy. Owner of Familiar Books and Metaphysics Shop in Springfield. “We want to get back to where we don’t have to wear these things constantly and we wear them all the time in our shop,” she said.

The governor said that the first violation of this order will bring a written warning. The second violation can result in the closure of the store for up to 24 hours.