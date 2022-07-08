TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood police are asking for help finding a missing 1-year-old boy.

Police said Cannon Harris-Brown was last seen wearing an orange onesie and black tennis shoes. He is Black, 2 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 28 pounds.

The child’s non-custodial father, Caesar Brown, was the last person known to have the child. Police said Caesar Brown took the 1-year-old for a one hour visit on Tuesday, June 28, and has not returned him since then.

Police said the father provided false information for his home and the location of the child. There is a warrant our for Caesar Brown’s arrest.

(Photo/Trotwood police)

If you have any information on the location of the child or Caesar Brown, call Detective Natalie Watson at 937-854-7238 or call the dispatch center at 937-225-4357.