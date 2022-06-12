TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A new Little Free Library in Trotwood will join the movement to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers.

The small, front-yard book exchanges number more than 140,000 around the world in over 100 countries.

The Trotwood Church of the Brethren, 208 East Main Street, will host a grand opening celebration for their Little Free Library on Sunday, June 12, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The celebration is open to the public and will include a ribbon cutting at 4:00 followed by a hot dog roast and family-friendly activities, including story times for children. In the event of rain, it will be held in the church fellowship hall.

“Our Little Free Library doesn’t just belong to us, it belongs to the whole community. With its ‘Take a book – Share a book’ theme, our hope is that this Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection, and a lot of love of reading to our community,” Library Steward Peggy Reiff Miller said.

“Far away from home, with little to call their own, books in their own language will provide these children a moment of peace and connection to their homeland.”

The grand opening celebration will also feature a fundraiser to provide Ukrainian books for Ukrainian refugee children and orphans through a project of the Ukrainian Book Institute.

The Trotwood Church of the Brethren’s library is the 141,024th to register world-wide with the Little Free Library organization. This nonprofit organization has been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation, and the American Library Association.

More information about the Little Free Library can be found here.