Trotwood no longer picking up debris from tornadoes

Trotwood Tornado Damage

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood is no longer collecting vegetative debris from the tornadoes, the city announced Wednesday.

The city says that residents who need help getting rid of debris to contact MVStrong by clicking HERE. Citizens may also follow Rumpke’s requirements by breaking down yard waster into 4′ by 4′ pieces, bundling it, and placing it on the opposite side of driveways away from the regular trash.

For clarification on Rumpke’s requirements, their phone number is 1-800-828-8171.

