DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood man was sentenced for a 2020 fiery crash that killed three people.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said 20-year-old Antonion Ward was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the crash on July 15, 2020.

The office said Ward was speeding when he ran a red light at the intersection of Olive Road and Little Richmond Road in Trotwood. Ward’s vehicle struck the vehicle of 35-year-old Leah Smith, causing both vehicles to go off the road. Ward’s vehicle flipped and caught fire.

Two passengers in Ward’s vehicle, 18-year-old Eligin Wilson and 18-year-old Michael Stephens, both from Dayton, died in the crash. Smith was also killed on impact. Her 3-year-old child, who was in a safety seat, was not injured.

The office said Ward never had a valid driver’s license and was driving double the speed limit and on the wrong side of the road at the time of the crash.

Ward was indicted on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on May 11, 2021. He was found guilty of the charges on May 5, 2022.