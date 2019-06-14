Trotwood-Madison schools working to retain displaced students

Trotwood school officials are trying to retain the hundreds of students displaced by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

The Trotwood-Madison school board met in a special executive session Thursday to discuss the issue.

According to Denise Moore, school board president, 363 of the district’s students were displaced by the Memorial Day tornadoes. That’s about the size of an entire elementary school in Trotwood, she said.

“We are looking forward to having all our students back,” Moore said. “And we are willing to do whatever we need to do to make that happen.”

District officials are working to figure out what exactly they’ll need to do to keep those hundreds of displaced students, Moore said.

“Giving them an opportunity to be enrolled while they’re trying to get grounded, trying have the stability and come back to Trotwood,” she said. “We’re looking at transportation.”

Trotwood-Madison City Schools offers open enrollment of students from any Ohio school district, Moore said.

The district is still working to figure out what any additional cost to the district could be as school leaders work to locate their students and families, Moore said.

“What’s most important is normalcy,” Moore said. “We need to make sure that kids understand the same support that was here before the tornado is here now.”

Enrollment has a big impact on the district, especially when it comes to funding, staffing and use of the district’s buildings, Moore said.

Parents and community members who spoke with 2 NEWS said they remain hopeful the district won’t lose many of its students.

“I hope that people rebuild and they come back and stay in the community,” said Brandy Gindratt, whose daughter attends Trotwood-Madison High School. “It’s a nice, quiet little town.”

“I think we’re going to get our students back,” said David Claybrooks, a substitute teacher for the district. “And this is Trotwood. We’re strong. We’re Trotwood proud.”

The school district likely will not know how many of the displaced students are returning to school in Trotwood until July, according to Tyrone Olverson, superintendent.

