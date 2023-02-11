TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Trotwood-Madison Education Association and Trotwood-Madison City Schools have yet to reach a contract deal after more than 11 months of negotiations.

The TMEA represents more than 335 classified and certified staff members in the district. According to a release sent out by TMEA, those staff members have been working without a contract for almost a year. Negotiations began in March 2022, and a federal mediator was brought in to facilitate negotiations in November 2022. A tentative agreement was reached, but TMEA ultimately voted down the agreement during a meeting on January 18, 2023.

Both sides, along with a federal mediator, will meet on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 to restart negotiations.

In the release, TMEA President Angela Bruno said the Association wants to stop the high level of turnover in the district.

“Each year we lose a high percentage of staff. Even at this late time of the school year, we have open teaching and support staff positions that are vital to the success of our students. TMEA is

committed to stopping this revolving door,” Bruno said.