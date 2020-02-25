Trotwood-Madison City Schools will announce new superintendent Wednesday

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The new superintendent for Trotwood-Madison City Schools will be announced Wednesday at a special meeting where the school board will make it’s recommendation.

“There were 14 individuals that applied for the superintendent position,” said Denise Moore, the Trotwood-Madison School Board President. “As they were screened, we moved forward interviewing three candidates.”

The first possibible candidate is Marvin Jones. Jones was the superintendent of Euclid City Schools in the 2018-2019 school year, and previously worked for Trotwood Schools.

The second candidate still in the running is Craig Hockenberry. Hockenberry is an Ohio native who began teaching in the Cincinnati Public School system and is the current superintendent of Three Rivers Local Schools.

The final applicant being considered is Reva Cosby. Cosby is the current superintendent of Mount Healthy City Schools where she has been since 2015. Cosby also worked at Trotwood Schools in the past.

Moore said they narrowed it down to these candidates after sending out a survey, holding community forums, and talking to students and stakeholders.

“It was very important that this be a collaborative effort throughout our district and our city so that we could make sure that we had the perfect fit,” said Moore.

Then all three candidates were interviewed by a community panel, which included Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald. She said she was looking for someone who wouldn’t have a single-minded approach and was impressed by all three.

“What’s important is that we have a forward thinking superintendent that understands the importance of working with the city as well as taking care of the kids, because we do have a large number of citizens in our community that don’t have children in the schools, and they are taxpaying individuals and they expect a return on their investment,” said McDonald.

Moore said after the new superintendent is announced tomorrow, they will have a meet and greet for the community at a later date. She said they do not want to disrupt the current school year so it will likely be this summer that they would take office.