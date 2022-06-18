TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Trotwood is hosting a Juneteenth celebration event on June 18.

“Help us celebrate this momentous occasion in American History as Southern Ohio’s only predominantly black city. A wide array of locally owned businesses, vendors and food trucks will be in attendance, creating a wonderful atmosphere that will be fun as well as educational for the entire family,” the event release states.

The event is being held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Trotwood Main Street Plaza 506-424 East Main Street.

The event is sponsored by Nimbus Comic Cafe, Covenant Property Management, JP Morgan Chase, Oakstreet Health and Trotwood ND.