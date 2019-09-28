Trotwood holds “family reunion”

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Trotwood teamed up with Trotwood Madison High School to host a Trotwood family reunion at Madison park.

The festivities kicked off with a parade and continued with a barbecue contest and worship service.

Officials say it gave community members a chance to thank the volunteers who helped the city clean up after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

The reunion will wrap up Saturday night with fireworks, which begin at 8 p.m. at the Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center off Lake Center Drive.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.