Trotwood holds “family reunion”

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Trotwood teamed up with Trotwood Madison High School to host a Trotwood family reunion at Madison park.
The festivities kicked off with a parade and continued with a barbecue contest and worship service.
Officials say it gave community members a chance to thank the volunteers who helped the city clean up after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
The reunion will wrap up Saturday night with fireworks, which begin at 8 p.m. at the Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center off Lake Center Drive.
