Trotwood enters agreement with Gordon Food Service for fresh grocery items

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Fresh produce and other food options will finally be available again in the city of Trotwood as Gordon Food Services has entered into a $2.5 million agreement with the city to provide more grocery options to residents.

Trotwood Mayor, Mary McDonald, said this verbal agreement they made on Friday seals the deal that the Gordon Food Service Store (GFS) on Salem Avenue will remain in the same spot, but grow to fill the needs of many residents.

McDonald said GFS will maintain their brand as a wholesale distributor but make more room to meet the neighborhood’s needs.

“Fresh produce, fresh food, fresh meats, all of those will be in that location,” said McDonald. “Not having a grocery store in the community, it’s going to fit a huge need for our citizens so they don’t have to go away to be able to get some of the things that they need.”

McDonald said they were able to strike a deal after a group traveled to Detroit last Friday to see a GFS store layout that the Trotwood location would model.

“What we saw when we got to Detroit was a neighborhood that looked a lot like our own,” said McDonald. “It had lost a grocery store, and their closest grocery store was a 20-minute drive away.”

McDonald said GFS committed $2.5 million to renovate the inside and the storefront of the Salem Ave. location.

She said the city also agreed to build a turn lane from S.R. 49 into the location which should cost about a quarter of a million dollars.

“Renovations to the store are going to happen in March regardless,” said McDonald. “We’ll still be working with the engineers as to the turn lane. There are a number of studies and things that have to be done, but they have a pretty good understanding that it’s going to happen and is just a matter of the timing.”

And while it’s still months away, GFS shoppers said they’re already excited.

“Food is essential and to see that a corporation sees the need and the community leaders really follow through to try and meet that need, it’s a good day,” said Jacqueline McMillan.

McDonald said the GFS location will remain open during renovations and that after they see how well the concept does, will examine if they need a larger location.