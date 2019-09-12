Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund applications available

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Applications were made available today for residents to possibly be awarded up to $1,000 from the Trotwood Tornado Relief Fund.

They are available at the Trotwood Government Center on Olive Rd., but some residents fear there’s not enough for these devastated neighborhoods to go back to normal.

It’s been more than three months after the Memorial Day tornadoes, and Luther Chattman said he was thankful to have the repairs done to his house, but said his neighbors are still questioning whether they will have the funds to make their house livable again.

“A thousand dollars helps, it’s nice to have the help, but it costs more than that to even put a roof on your house,” said Chattman.

Jeff Rezabek, the chairman of the Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund said after they made a few final adjustments, they made the applications public Thursday afternoon.

Rezabek said they are approaching $50,000 and more money is still coming in from organizations, businesses, and individuals, but did say this money is meant to supplement other help and is only available to residents who plan to stay in the city.

“In the application, we’re talking about what are your needs?,” said Rezabek.

“We’ll evaluate each of those needs, if you need a microwave, all of those ancillary things that people don’t really think of that do cost a lot of money, we want to be able to provide that, fill gap in the back end.”

Residents will have to prove they applied for FEMA or other disaster assistance on the applications.